Erdogan: U.S. and Israel meddling in Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday accused the United States and Israel of meddling in Iran, after a week of protests in the Islamic Republic.

A total of 21 people died and hundreds were arrested in the week-long protests which were the biggest challenge to the Islamic regime since the 2009 mass demonstrations.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)