Swedish ambassador: We failed to protect the Jews

Swedish authorities have failed to protect the country’s Jewish community, the Scandinavian country’s ambassador to Israel admitted Friday following anti-Semitic incidents in Malmo and in Gothenburg, JTA reports.

The ambassador, Magnus Hellgren, made the comments in an interview for the Israeli daily Makor Rishon following an attempted torching of the Gothenburg synagogue and cries about killing Jews in Malmo. Both events happened amid protests over President Donald Trump’s December 6 recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)