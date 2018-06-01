New investigation into Clinton Foundation

The Justice Department has launched a new investigation into allegations the Clinton Foundation used "pay to play" politics while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, Fox News reported Friday.

A source familiar with the investigation told the network the investigation is being led by the U.S. Attorney’s office and the FBI in Little Rock, Arkansas.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)