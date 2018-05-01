Israel releases woman from 'slap video' on bail

Israel on Friday released a Palestinian Arab woman on bail after she was charged with slapping an Israeli soldier in the town of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah, following a viral video of the incident.

Nour Tamimi, 20, was released early on Friday from a military prison after a court rejected the prosecution's appeal against her release, her father Naji Tamimi told AFP.

