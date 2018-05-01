Trump on Michael Wolff's book: Full of lies

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday night about Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House”, which allegedly describes the first few months of Trump’s presidency.

“I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!” tweeted Trump.

Earlier on Thursday, publisher Henry Holt & Co. announced it would be moving up its release of the book to Friday “due to unprecedented demand.”