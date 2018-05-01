Hamas leader: Only force will work against Israel

Deputy Hamas leader Salah Al-Aruri says the decision of the Likud Central Committee regarding the application of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is "no less dangerous than the American administration's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Israel."

In an interview with Al-Jazeera, which aired on Wednesday, Aruri said that the significance of the Likud’s decision was "the complete elimination of any possibility of negotiations based on international law aimed at bringing about the settlement of the Palestinian problem."