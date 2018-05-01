Three policemen and a civilian were killed in an ambush by Islamists in the northern Sinai Peninsula, Egyptian security officials said on Thursday.
The officials said the terrorists wounded another civilian and fled the scene after the attack.
Egypt: Three policemen and civilian killed in Sinai
