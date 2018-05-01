Erdan can't believe Foreign Ministry would oppose UNRWA cuts

Public Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) responded on Thursday evening to a television news report claiming that Israel's Foreign Ministry opposes U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to halt aid to UNRWA, the UN’s agency for “Palestinian refugees”.

“I find it difficult to believe that the Israeli Foreign Ministry opposes a cut in funding to UNRWA. The same body that perpetuates the refugee problem instead of solving it and which aids terror in all kinds of proven ways? The Foreign Ministry is against cuts to this body? I hope very much that this is not true,” tweeted Erdan.