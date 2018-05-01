Military prosecutor: No need for new death penalty law

A former senior military prosecutor, attorney Maurice Hirsch, said to Arutz Sheva that the proposal for a death penalty for terrorists is superfluous, since "already at present the diplomatic wing can tell the military wing to implement the death sentence."

Hirsch said that even after the law is passed, the army will need the guidance of the political echelon in order to implement the sentence since the nature of such a sentence would require a political decision.

Hirsch says that if he were still in his position he would recommend the death sentence for the murderer of the Salomon family, but he stresses that the law is unhelpful and unnecessary at present.