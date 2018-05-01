PM participates in farewell for National Cyber leader

Prime Minister Netanyahu participated Thursday in a farewell ceremony for National Cyber Systems leader Dr. Evyatar Matanya who is leaving the position after 6 years.

Netanyahu praised Matanya for his work and said that he had been deeply impressed by his commitment to promote cyber defense in Israel by establishing a national cyber system.

The prime minister added that "after a few years, the state of Israel is indeed in the list of the five leading countries in the world and we're still reorienting in order to lead to the world of tomorrow which is changing at breakneck pace,"