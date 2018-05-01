'Bomb Cyclone' set to freeze eastern seaboard

A "bomb cyclone" is set to hit the Northeast coast of America after it dumped snow and ice Wednesday across places that rarely see winter weather, the latest in a series of storms which have brought freezing temperatures to vast portions of the United States.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday that a mix of snow and freezing rain is moving along the East Coast from Florida to North Carolina before it strengthened at sea.

The weather service warned that a so-called “bomb cyclone” could lead to “blizzard conditions" across portions of eastern New England late Thursday. Meteorologists warned that temperatures could drop in some places to their lowest level in 100 years.