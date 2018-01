A 20-year-old former student of the prestigious Ponovezh yeshiva is suing the yeshiva because he allegedly suffered severe sexual abuse when he was younger, according to a Maariv report.

The student claimed that the senior members of the yeshiva knew of the abuse and did nothing. He also stated that he had a religious lapse due to the abuse and was in a difficult emotional state.

The student claims that his assailant still lives in the Ponovezh dormitory.