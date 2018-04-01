'Weak leadership humiliates its soldiers'

Ezra Yachin, who fought for the Lehi organization before the founding of the state, is still agitated over the incident in which a soldier and officer were attacked by Ahed Tamimi and her mother.

Yachin said that "this is a shame and disgrace. I am embarrassed. We have a wonderful nation which has proved itself in all facets of life, but our leadership is lame, and humiliates us causing this kind of conduct. If I was in place of the officer I would have been willing to go to jail for life and to eliminate all the girls attacking the soldiers."