Slomiansky slams Supreme Court: 'Must restrain itself'

The chairman of the Knesset Law committee, MK Nissan Slomiansky, sharply criticized the Supreme Court Thursday at the Eilat Law Bureau conference, stating that "it is no secret that the real legislator is not us, the Knesset, but rather the Supreme Court judges.

At the panel, which was attended by Supreme Court judges Yoram Danziger and Dafna Barak Erez, Slomianski said that "there are matters on which they take responsibility and I believe this is a disaster. They don't represent the public.

"With all the respect I have for the court, I think the Supreme Court must restrain itself."