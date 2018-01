The Minister for Religious Affairs, MK David Azulai, denied all the rumors that he intends to resign from the Knesset soon based on the Norwegian law.

Azulai said that "there is no truth to the rumor of my pending resignation from the Knesset. I am in constant touch with Shas head Aryeh Deri and we are fully coordinated.

"I intend to reach all of the votes next week in the Knesset. Journalists are expected to make minimal investigations before they publish information which is baseless."