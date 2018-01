MK Yaakov Margi(Shas) responded to reports that the Minister of Religious Affairs, David Azulai, would resign from the Knesset based on the Norwegian law due to his medical situation and his son would replace him.

"Friends what is being done on haredi social media regarding Minister Azulai is akin to spilling blood, maliciousness and cruelty. If I had in my arsenal harsher words I would use them without fear," Margi wrote on his Twitter account.