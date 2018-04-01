4 armored ambulances to be inaugurated

At a special ceremony taking place Thursday, four armoured ambulances, donated by Mr. Sheldon and Dr. Miriam Adelson, will be inaugurated.

The new armoured ambulances, manufactured by Chevrolet, can be utilized both as ambulances or as mobile intensive care units. The armor is added to the vehicles upon their arrival to Israel in accordance with the Home Front Command standard. MDA EMTs and paramedics who will drive the vehicles have been trained to operate under threat and fire. The vehicles will be deployed in Judea and Samaria, along the Northern border and around the Gaza Strip.