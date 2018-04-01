Smuggling of 2,447 cigarettes, 221 kilograms of tobacco foiled

Border Police officers have seized 2,447 cigarettes and 221 kilograms of tobacco in a truck used to smuggle goods between the Palestinian Authority and the other side of the 1949 Armistice Line.

The suspicious truck entered pre-Six Day War Israel through the Rantis crossing in Samaria. The forces who tracked the truck brought it to a stop next to Mitzpeh Ilan near the northern Israeli city of Harish. At first glance the truck appeared to be empty, but a double wall was discovered, as well as the contraband on the other side. The truck driver, an Arab resident of Barta'a in his 30s, was detained for questioning by the Tax Authority.