Counterfeit coin laboratory uncovered in Arad

Police have discovered a counterfeit coin factory in the eastern-Negev city of Arad. A search carried out by police forces resulted in the seizure of the counterfeiting machine, five-shekel molds or stamps, five-shekel coins manufactured in the machine, and raw material in the form of slugs that had not yet been minted. In addition, the suspect's tools and personal belongings were seized.

In another search conducted at the 44-year-old man Ashdod resident's home, other coins and objects related to counterfeiting with certificates of diamonds and other materials were seized. The suspect was interrogated by the police and will be brought to court to extend his detention.