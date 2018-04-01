1st police neighborhood in Akko

Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan inaugurated the first residential neighborhood for police in Akko on Thursday and visited the city's police station.
The Neveh Hof neighborhood will include 66 housing units for the police.
