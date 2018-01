The appointments committee of the Civil Service Commission has approved Rabbi Chaim Perel as Chief Rabbi of the Fire and Rescue Division.

Rabbi Perel joined the fire brigade in 2015, in charge of integrating the haredi-religious into the division and the right-hand man of the former chief rabbi Menachem Pearl. During the past six months he served as acting chief rabbi. Prior to that, he served in the Israel Defense Forces in a variety of positions.