The Israel Defense Forces have announced the opening of a military police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of double amputee Ibrahim Abu-Thuraya on December 15, in a mass and violent disturbance on the Gaza border.

Documents from Gaza show Abu-Thuraya was killed by a bullet to the head but did not say the caliber of the bullet or from where was fired. An earlier IDF investigation revealed that the IDF did not carry out live fire deliberately aimed at Abu-Thuraya.