3 rescued from Afula hotel fire

07:56 Reported News Briefs Tevet 17, 5778 , 04/01/18

A fire broke out, Wednesday evening, at the Carmel Hotel in Afula. Three people were rescued, including one in need of medical treatment at the scene, and one who was evacuated to hospital in a light condition.