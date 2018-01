Member of Knesset Amir Peretz (Zionist Union) has slammed the declarations of former prime minister Ehud Barak about the refusal of senior officers in the Israel Defense Forces to disobey what Barak called illegal orders.

Both men are former defense ministers, although Barak was a career soldier. In an interview with IDF Radio, Peretz said, "The discourse he is raising is dangerous, unnecessary and has no place in Israel. He is confusing our young soldiers."