23:21 Reported News Briefs Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 IDF study: Fewer female soldiers interested in combat positions A report drafted by the Education and Youth Corps, which was acquired by Arutz Sheva and is set to be publicized Wednesday evening, shows the first-ever recorded drop in the willingness of female IDF recruits to serve in combat roles.



The report, entitled "Assessment of the Annual Socio-Educational-Values ​​Situation of the IDF for 2018," cites a study conducted by the army's Behavioral Sciences Department, a unit which, inter alia, conducts surveys on various issues related to the behavior and attitudes of IDF soldiers and officers.