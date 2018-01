21:59 Reported News Briefs Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Nasrallah: Iran protests 'nothing to worry about' The leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror group dismissed claims that recent anti-regime protests were a harbinger of a revolution. "In Iran, there is nothing to worry about and the issue is being taken seriously. The size of the protests is not large," said Hassan Nasrallah. "What is happening in Iran is being well contained and is not comparable with what happened in 2009. The problem in Iran now is not political like what happened in 2009." ► ◄ Last Briefs