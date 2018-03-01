Ehud Barak doubles down on claim that IDF, Shin Bet, officers will refuse orders

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak doubled down on his recent claim that Prime Minister Netanyahu's alleged violation of Israel's democratic norms would prompt mass refusal among IDF officers and Shin Bet internal security service officials.

Speaking at the Tavor pre-military academy, Barak alleged that "According to Israeli law, some of the orders that the commanders, the officers in the field and the Shin Bet security service are liable to receive, are liable to be illegal. And these orders under Israeli law, not only are they entitled to refuse them, they must refuse them."