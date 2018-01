20:43 Reported News Briefs Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Gabbay says death penalty for terrorists law 'gimmick' Labor Party Chairman MK Avi Gabbay strongly criticized the passing of the law that would levy the death penalty law on terrorists. Every coalition partner who wants to pass a law, no matter how absurd and contrary to the interests of the State of Israel, receives from Netanyahu what he wants," Gabbay wrote on Facebook. ► ◄ Last Briefs