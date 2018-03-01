President Trump responded after former advisor Steve Bannon criticized him in a new book due out in the coming days. "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind" Trump said, according to the Associated Press.
News BriefsTevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18
Trump says Steve Bannon 'lost his mind'
