20:27 Reported News Briefs Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Trump says Steve Bannon 'lost his mind' President Trump responded after former advisor Steve Bannon criticized him in a new book due out in the coming days. "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind" Trump said, according to the Associated Press.