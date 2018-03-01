Dror Glazer, a real estate developer and a central figure in the police probe against MK David Bitan (Likud) is close to signing a plea deal with the state that would force him to testify against Bitan.
20:20
Reported
News BriefsTevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18
Real estate entrepreneur close to signing deal to testify against MK Bitan
