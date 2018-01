20:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Former Israeli Air Force commander calls on Israel to intensify response to Gaza rocket fire The head of the Institute for National Security Studies, Maj. Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin called on Israel to intensify it's response to the continuous rocket fire from Gaza. "As a matter of principle, the State of Israel can not allow the firing of rockets at its sovereign territory and its citizens" tweeted Yadlin. "The continued firing, which has become daily, requires Israel to consider a step up in response and direct action against the shooters". ► ◄ Last Briefs