11:31 Reported News Briefs Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Helping underprivileged women in Israel Read more ILTV speaks with Yael Ovadia, CEO of Yozmot Atid, about helping women set up their own businesses throughout the country ► ◄ Last Briefs