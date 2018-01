11:01 Reported News Briefs Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Disabled allowance budget to increase by NIS 2 billion Read more Netanyahu and Welfare Minister Katz agree to increase disabled allowances; joint press conference with Finance Minister expected at 11:00. ► ◄ Last Briefs