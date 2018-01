06:57 Reported News Briefs Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Tevet 16, 5778 , 03/01/18 Arabic ‘Fauda’ ads give Israelis the chills Read more Campaign for the upcoming season of the Fauda TV series features billboards written in Arabic warning that “the chaos is about to begin". ► ◄ Last Briefs