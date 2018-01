Iran’s former president Mohammad Khatami, who is viewed as a “reformist” and a “moderate”, on Tuesday condemned the violence that has rocked the country in recent days but also accused the United States of stirring unrest.

"Without doubt the Iranian people are confronted with difficulties in their daily lives... and have the right to peacefully demand and protest," said a statement from the Association of Combatant Clerics, which is headed by Khatami.