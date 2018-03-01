Jordan: Israel denying the region peace

Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, on Tuesday blasted Israel, after the Knesset approved the “United Jerusalem Bill” and the Likud Central Committee voted in favor of applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

“Knesset approval of amended Basic Law on Jerusalem and decision by ruling party to annex settlements and impose sovereignty on West Bank are null and void under international law,” he tweeted.

“Israel continues to adopt illegal unilateral decisions that deny region the peace it deserves and is in world interest,” added Safadi.