23:46 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Watch: What is really happening in Hevron? Read more The Yisrael Sheli movement’s new video seeks to reflect the true situation in the city of the Patriarchs amid a flood of disinformation. ► ◄ Last Briefs