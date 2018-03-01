Syrian threatens Israeli interviewee on Al-Jazeera

Middle East expert Dr. Eddy Cohen participated in an Al-Jazeera interview (seen on Channel 20) and attacked the Palestinians, stating that "they are the problem of the Arab world. They supported Saddam Hussein. They take money from the Saudis and then support Assad. They caused a disaster in Jordan but cooperate with Iran."

Cohen added that the Palestinian leaders "don't want a state because them they'll have nothing to trade with."

In response, the Syrian responder started threatening Cohen, saying "Cohen shut up, Cohen we'll kill you like we killed Eli Cohen."