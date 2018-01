22:12 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Hamas, Islamic Jihad invited to PLO meeting PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas is getting closer to the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad and his representatives invited the two terror organizations to attend the PLO General Assembly.

