21:58 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Trump: 'Time for change in Iran' White House Spokesperson Sarah Sanders said that President Trump tweeted that its time for change in Iran but was not referring to the regime but rather to the basic human rights denied the Iranian nation. ► ◄ Last Briefs