21:44 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 'Iranian people angry at rising tide of corruption' White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders Huckabee said that the widespread protests in Iran are the result of 'years of mismanagement' by the Iranian government, as well as its focusing on militancy and corruption instead of local prosperity.