PA spokesman: Knesset decisions 'insignificant'

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman for PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, charged Israel and the US with waging war against the Palestinian nation.

Rudeineh said that the Knesset vote on the Jerusalem law demonstrates that the Israeli side has officially declared the end of the peace process and is acting to impose its policies.

Abu Rudeineh added that "there is no legitimacy to Trump's decision or to the Israeli Knesset's decision and we won't allow in any scenario the continuation of these plans which endanger the future of the region."