20:17 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Traffic holdups on road 1 at Ben Gurion interchange Traffic holdups are taking place on road 1 eastwards of Ben Gurion airport interchange after a road accident. The right lane is closed to traffic and police advise drivers to use alternative routes. ► ◄ Last Briefs