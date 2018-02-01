Nesher: Lab for growing drugs discovered in apartment

Police detectives aided by dogs caught 80 flowerpots containing marijuana plants in a Nesher apartment. The plants, at various stages of development, weighed more than 5 kg and police also found equipment used to grow the drugs.

In further drug enforcement activity, police raided an apartment in the same town and found more than half a kilo of marijuana and hashish as well as tens of thousands of shekels.

Police arrested two residents of the region in their 20's on suspicion of drug possession. The two were transferred to Zevulun police for further interrogation.