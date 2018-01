The Headstart campaign against the closure of the Hesder yeshiva in Ramat Hasharon has reached its goal, 180,000 NIS, within just 10 days.

The yeshiva has decided to raise a further 60,000 NIS in order to increase the number of students in the yeshiva next year.

The yeshiva's director-general, Ariel Attiya, said that "in the last few days we have felt a warm hug from many who were touched by our struggle, people who see a value in all of the people of Israel living together."