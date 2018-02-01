Bank Igud depicts supervisor of banks as undersea witch

Workers at Bank Igud published a controversial clip Tuesday in their fight against the expected merger of their bank with Mizrahi Tefahot, according to a Channel 10 report

The clip depicts the supervisor of the banks, Hedva Bar, as an undersea witch who controls the sea. Other fish are heard whispering "don't mess with the witch" but they all protest the witch's decision to get rid of the dolphin as its disappearance will prevent proper competition.

The workers claim that the merger will harm competition and cost the public much more in bank fees.