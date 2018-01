18:47 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 J'lem municipality cuts security to schools The Jerusalem Municipality announced to security agencies in charge of educational institutions in Jerusalem that it is cutting the guards hours as of Wednesday. In the wake of the cuts there will not be any security available in schools in the afternoon hours, according to a Ynet report. ► ◄ Last Briefs