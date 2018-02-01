11:34
Work on light-rail facility in Petach Tikva suspended

NTA - Metropolitan Mass Transit System Limited issued an immediate stop-work order to Solel Boneh at the construction site of Petah Tikva's light rail maintenance and operation center today, following a work accident in which a crane operator was seriously injured, according to walla!.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the contractor acted in violation of explicit safety instructions from the NTA project manager. The victim received preliminary treatment at the scene and was evacuated to hospital.

