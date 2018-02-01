11:17 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 General warning about bathing at beaches The Ministry of Health is warning winter-time swimmers from entering the water at beaches because of the fear of runoff and contaminated drainage into the sea due to the rain, which has been torrential at times. ► ◄ Last Briefs