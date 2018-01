11:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Tevet 15, 5778 , 02/01/18 Jerusalem stabbing victim's life no longer in jeopardy Read more The condition of the Jerusalem Central Bus Station security guard stabbed through the heart stabilizes. Hospital officials say his life is no longer in jeopardy. ► ◄ Last Briefs